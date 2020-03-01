Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 45,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 36,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 250,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.69. 3,827,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $155.47 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.