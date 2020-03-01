Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after buying an additional 213,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after buying an additional 158,215 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALB traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,815. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

