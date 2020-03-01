Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,431 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 448.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,301 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 234,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

FL traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,739,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.