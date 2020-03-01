Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,055,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000.

IJR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.79. 14,154,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

