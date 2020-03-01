Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,883.75. 9,364,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,986.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,834.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.