Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,468 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,612,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $32,177,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $22,724,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $13,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

MSM stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 999,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $86.16.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

