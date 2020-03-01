Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,136 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $80,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of KMB traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,940. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $114.62 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.10.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

