Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,056,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,217,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.