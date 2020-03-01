Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after buying an additional 399,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after buying an additional 137,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,378,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,949. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

