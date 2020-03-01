Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $125,000 Position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,556,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,339,188. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

