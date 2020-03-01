Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $167,000 Position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000.

NYSEARCA:VXX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.81. 143,701,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,048,984. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.