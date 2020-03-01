Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. 4,168,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

