Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $306,201. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,557,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

