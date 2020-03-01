Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys 17,621 Shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 161,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $13.41. 69,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,677. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.