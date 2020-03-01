Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,736 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.26. 13,257,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,775. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.57 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

