Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,670,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

