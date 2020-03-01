Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,979,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

