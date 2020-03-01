Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTF Tax Free Income were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DTF Tax Free Income by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 47,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 239,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax Free Income stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 24,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,372. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. DTF Tax Free Income Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from DTF Tax Free Income’s previous — dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

DTF Tax Free Income Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

