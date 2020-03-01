Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $6,903,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.3% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $144.58. 7,942,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,278. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

