Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,026.35.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $35.81 on Friday, reaching $1,695.66. 970,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,947.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,966.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,592.45 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

