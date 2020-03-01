Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Target by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,678 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Target by 7,560,250.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,435 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Target by 113.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,714,000 after purchasing an additional 500,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.00. 9,131,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

