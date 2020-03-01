Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after buying an additional 279,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

NYSE:PRU traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.45. 5,026,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

