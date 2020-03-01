Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,292,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925,315. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

