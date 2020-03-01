Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 603.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after buying an additional 769,471 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 277,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after buying an additional 253,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of CF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.86. 4,338,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

