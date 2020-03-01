Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 39,334,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

