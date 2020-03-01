Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. 13,430,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

