Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $589,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. 4,071,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,201. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40.

