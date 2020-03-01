Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $500,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

BIP traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 892,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,071.43%.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

