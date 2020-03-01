Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $508,000 in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 664,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 344,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,317. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

