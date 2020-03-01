Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $60,000 in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,169. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

