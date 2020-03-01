Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $55.52. 60,611,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,304,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

