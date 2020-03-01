Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 365,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

MA stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.25. 12,710,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.22. The stock has a market cap of $287.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

