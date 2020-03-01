Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Tech Data by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tech Data by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ TECD traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.39. 2,307,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.35. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

