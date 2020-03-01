Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 7,066,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Tallgrass Energy LP has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

