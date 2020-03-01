Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCG remained flat at $$349.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,393. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

