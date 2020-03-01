Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,075 ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARQL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ArQule by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,745 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArQule by 270.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,273 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after buying an additional 709,259 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,600,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArQule alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. ArQule, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARQL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

ArQule Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.