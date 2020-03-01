Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.92.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.84. 11,657,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,323. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

