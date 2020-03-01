Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after purchasing an additional 281,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 62,056,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,217,010. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

