Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 13,144 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. 13,670,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

