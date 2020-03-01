Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $9.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,695,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,165. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.56. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $174.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

