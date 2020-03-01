Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,494,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,659,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

