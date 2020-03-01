Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.73. 5,228,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.45. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

