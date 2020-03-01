Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $1,959,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $5,825,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.76. 6,812,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,812. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $186.57 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

