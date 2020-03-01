Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 97,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,883.75. 9,364,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,723. The company has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,986.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,834.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.