Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 97,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,883.75. 9,364,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,723. The company has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,986.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,834.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
