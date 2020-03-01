Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 194,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,103,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,758,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,294,437. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

