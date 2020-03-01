Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 323,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 41,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,323,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 901.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 230,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,086 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,415,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,316,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.