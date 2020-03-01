Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,345. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $181.76. 22,446,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.76 and its 200-day moving average is $185.80. Visa Inc has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $353.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.