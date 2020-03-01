Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $606,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.78. 192,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.21. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.