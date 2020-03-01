Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 9,254,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,736. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

