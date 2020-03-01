Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 648,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.14. 11,313,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average is $125.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.